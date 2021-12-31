Kevin Harris declares for NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina will be without one of its top rushing weapons heading into next season.

Less than two hours after the conclusion of the Gamecocks’ 38-21 win over UNC in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, junior running back Kevin Harris announced on social media that he was declaring for the NFL Draft.

The decision to declare for the drafter after playing in a bowl game stands as a unique choice in the era of opt-outs in college football, as it’s become increasingly popular for NFL-ready players to sit out of their final bowl games to prepare for the draft process.

Harris led the SEC in rushing yards with 1,138 yards in 2020 and was the first Gamecock to lead the conference in rushing yards per game (113.8). In his senior season he finished with 660 yards on the ground and four rushing touchdowns.

He finishes his career with 1976 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry) and 24 total touchdowns over the last three seasons.