Holiday travel frustration continues with more cancelled flights

CNN– The frustrating holiday weekend continued today for air travelers, with more than 1,700 flight cancellations. This comes after more than 2,600 flights were already canceled on Sunday, and another 2,400 on New Year’s Day. That brings the total since Christmas Eve to more than 13,000 cancelations, according to Flight Aware, and they say the biggest problem to blame is coronavirus.

Delta Airlines reported 200-300 daily cancellations this weekend alone because of COVID-19.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a number of employees have tested positive for the virus and the agency is now being forced to implement health and cleaning procedures that reduces the number of flights it can handle.