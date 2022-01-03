One of three missing from Colorado fire found alive Sunday

CNN– One of the three missing people from Boulder County’s Marshall fires was found to be alive and well Sunday. The sheriff says one woman is still missing from the town of Superior, and a man from the Marshall area.

Cadaver dogs have been searching homes destroyed by the wind-driven wildfire, but the sheriff is still hopeful they’ll be found alive somewhere. A blanket of snow helped put out the flames, but has complicated the search and recovery efforts.

Meanwhile, FEMA has assigned 100 agency personnel to assist the people displaced when nearly 1,000 homes were destroyed by the fire. Federal teams are working with state and local officials to help clear the wreckage and to develop a strategy to house hundreds made homeless by the blaze.