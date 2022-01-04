Former Theranos CEO Holmes guilty of fraud and conspiracy

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP)– Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as promised.

A jury on Monday convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberations.

The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses, including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive anything close to the maximum sentence.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource.