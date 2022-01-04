SC State University extends registration deadline

(Image: SC State University logo)

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University has announced the extension of the class registration for the Spring 2022 semester. Returning students now have until Friday January 7 at 5 p.m. to register for classes.

As students and staff get ready to return to campus, the University is also reminding students about COVID-19 protocols. All students who plan to return to residence halls are required to show proof of negative COVID test results within seven days before moving in.

Students who will be residing off campus will also have to show results of a negative COVID test before classes begin Monday January 10, 2022.

Masks must be worn in all public buildings unless you are by yourself, or while eating. While some mandates may change over time, as of right now, University officials say all students and staff must submit to COVID testing every two weeks.