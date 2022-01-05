Gamecocks’ leading wide receiver says he’s coming back to USC in 2022

South Carolina’s star wide receiver Josh Vann, who dazzled fans this season with explosiveness this season, will come back for one last year with the Gamecocks.

Vann announced the news publicly on his social media pages Wednesday night.

“Gamecock nation, we running it back!” he said Wednesday. “Be ready for one thrill of a ride.”

Vann was Carolina’s go-to wideout this year, finishing with 679 yards and five touchdowns and becomes the fifth Gamecock this week to announce his plans to return in 2022.

The news comes less than a week after USC’s win against North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte and solidifies Carolina’s top offensive weapon entering the new season. USC will bring in Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner, who both transferred from the Sooners to play for Shane Beamer.

