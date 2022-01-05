Telling the difference between COVID-19, cold and flu

CNN– COVID-19 cases collide with cold and flu season this winter. Several symptoms may seem the same, so how can you tell the difference between the three?

If you are infected with the coronavirus, your symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, body aches, headaches, tiredness, shortness of breath and loss of taste or smell. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says having a sore throat, sneezing, itchy or watery eyes, as well as having a runny or stuffy nose, are less common with COVID-19.

Someone with the flu may experience all these ailments, but the loss of taste or smell is more frequent with COVID-19. Fever or chills are not common when it comes to colds, but you may have a cough, body aches, tiredness, sneezing or have a runny or stuffy nose.