Benedict College hosting vaccination clinic at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re urged to get your coronavirus vaccination now as cases spike this week. With longer lines at some vaccination sites, Benedict College is offering free shots at the Charlie W. Johnson Football Stadium on Two Notch Road.

The clinics will take place today, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and again next week from Monday-Friday.

No ID, insurance or appointment is required.