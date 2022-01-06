Suspect arrested in 1986 disappearance of Lexington 4 yr. old

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Lexington Co. deputies say a suspect is in custody in the kidnapping of a four year old girl back in 1986.

Investigators say after taking a fresh look at the case back in September Thomas McDowell was arrested Thursday in North Carolina and charged with murder, kidnapping, and burglary in connection with the disappearance of Jessica Gutierrez.

McDowell was arrested Thursday in Wake Forest, North Carolina near Raleigh.

Investigators say McDowell lived in Lexington Co. at the time of the incident.