USC quarterback, who led Gamecocks to multiple wins, transfers to new school

One of the four quarterbacks used by USC in 2021 announced his transfer destination on Thursday evening.

Jason Brown, who started four games at South Carolina, will transfer to Virginia Tech. He announced his plans on social media.

Brown led the Gamecocks to two of their biggest wins of the regular season, Florida and Auburn, and threw for 721 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

Transferring isn’t new to Brown. He spent a few years at FCS St. Francis, throwing for over 3,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2019. His 2020 season was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Brown announced his plans to transfer back on December 15 after Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler committed to the Gamecocks.

Been waiting awhile for this one.. I’m comin’ HOME! 🧡🦃 pic.twitter.com/Sxn5uRVi9U — Jason Brown (@JasonBrown_QB) January 6, 2022