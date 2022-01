Gamecock offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum returns for final season

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecock offensive line will return one of its top starters in 2022.

Senior tackle Dylan Wonnum announced on social media Friday evening that he would return for his final season of eligibility next season.

The comeback is always stronger than the setback. Let’s get it!!πŸ€™πŸ½ pic.twitter.com/zTjKj9j4Tw — DylanWonnum (@DylanWonnum74) January 7, 2022

Wonnum started the final seven games of his freshman season in 2018 and has been a starter primarily at right tackle every season since. He was named an SEC All-Freshman and a freshman All-American in 2018.