Lexington Two holding Teacher Recruitment Fair this month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington School District Two is looking for teachers. The district will hold a Teacher Recruitment Fair Tuesday, January 25.

Lexington Two will offer a $2,500 signing bonus for new teacher hires in special education, foreign language as well as both middle and high school english, math, science and social studies.

The in-person event takes place from 4-6 p.m. at the Lexington Two Innovation Center in Cayce. You can register online at on the district’s website.