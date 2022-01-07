Men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing face life sentences

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) – Three white men convicted of murder in the deadly chase and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are due back in court for sentencing. A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, guilty of murder and other crimes in the February 2020 killing of the 25-year-old Black man. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley has limited options because murder carries a mandatory life sentence in Georgia. The judge’s main decision will be whether to deny any of the defendants any chance for parole. The McMichaels armed themselves and chased Arbery in a truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood. Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun.