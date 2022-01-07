Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery sentenced in court

CNN– In Brunswick Georgia, the three men convicted in the February 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday. Travis McMichael and his father, Greg McMichael, both were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. was given a lesser sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Chris Nguyen tells us the latest from the sentencing hearing, and the last minute federal plea deal from the prosecutors that Arbery’s mother rejected.