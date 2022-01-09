Community supports fundraiser held for local youth basketball team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – This weekend a community fundraiser was held for a Camden youth basketball team.

Team803 held a car wash for donations and local restaurant Haile Street Grill provided hot dogs and BBQ. Coach Zyrique Bradford says the donations will go toward uniforms and transportation to games. The team was started three years ago to help youth spread positive vibes through faith and sport.

“We offer training, education tutoring, and a way for young men to come together to grow spiritually, mentally & physically. Basketball is a outlet for boys in so many ways,” said Bradford.

Coach Bradford says thanks to the community the team was able to raise $1,300.