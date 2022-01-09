Proudly Pro-life March and Rally held in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Hundreds of people marched from USC Russell House to the State House for the Stand Up for Life March and Rally.

The rally was formed by the South Carolina Citizens for Life, members say the hope is to eliminate abortion from society. South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson were speakers at the event.

Supporters of the event say the rally is in celebration of the Fetal Heartbeat Protection Act that was passed in the state last year.