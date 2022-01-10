Apartment fire in the Bronx kills 19, including nine children

CNN– Investigators are looking at the doors at the site of the deadly apartment building fire in New York over the weekend. Officials say 19 people were killed, including nine children, after a space heater sparked the fire at the Bronx building Sunday. 63 others were hurt. 32 of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials note the doors to the apartment where the fire started did not close after residents left the building, leading to smoke spreading throughout.

New York Mayor Eric Adams also said the city is investigating the building fire alarm system after a resident reported its smoke alarms went off frequently.