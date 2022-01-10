Miami re-signs former Gamecock forward to 10-day contract

The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed former Gamecock forward Chris Silva to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Silva, who was recently signed to a 10-day contract by the HEAT on December 31, appeared in five games with Miami averaging 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 12.3 minutes of action while shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the foul line.

Earlier this season he appeared in one game with the Minnesota Timberwolves and 12 G League games with the Iowa Wolves where he averaged 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.00 steals and 26.1 minutes while shooting 57.3 percent from the field, leading the team in blocks and free throws made while finishing second in rebounds and field goals made.