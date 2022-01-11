Gamecocks make top 25 of ESPN’s early college football poll

Shane Beamer’s Gamecocks are set to take a giant leap in 2022, according to ESPN.

In the site’s “way-too-early” rankings, USC is the 25th-ranked team in college football.

“Shane Beamer’s first season as a head coach couldn’t have gone much better, given the Gamecocks’ lack of depth and problems at quarterback,” according to the site. “Still, they scratched out seven victories, including wins over Florida, Auburn and a 38-21 rout of North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Beamer addressed his quarterback issues by bringing in former Oklahoma starter Rattler and signing three high school passers. Bailey was the No. 6 pocket passer and Davis was the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback, according to ESPN recruiting. Some key players will have to be replaced on defense, but linebacker Brad Johnson and safety R.J. Roderick will be returning for another season.”

Beamer’s Gamecocks finished the 2021 season 7-6.