Some Midlands schools going virtual due to coronavirus spike

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With COVID-19 cases spiking across the state, some schools in the Midlands are now having to go back to remote learning for the time being.

The Sumter School District says the following seven schools will move to virtual learning until next Tuesday.

Hillcrest Middle

Bates Middle

Chestnut Oaks Middle Eighth grade only

Furman Middle

Sumter Academy for Support and Intervention

Shaw Heights Elementary

Pocalla Springs Elementary

Meanwhile, first graders at Lake Carolina Elementary School had to begin virtual Tuesday, after multiple students are out with COVID-19. That grade will not be back into school until January 24.

Newberry Elementary School will begin virtual learning Wednesday and return next Tuesday.