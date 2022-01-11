‘Vista Peace Pole’ dedicated on Senate Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, we all need a little peace around our community now more than ever. ‘One Columbia for Arts and Culture’ dedicated a beautiful new piece of artwork called the ‘Vista Peace Pole’ on Senate Street.

The pole has the words “May Peace prevail on Earth” written in eight different languages. The eight-foot steel pole was designed by local artist Eileen Blythe, who says the bell she created invites the viewer to ring it, and reflect on a moment of peace.

The Columbia Peace Pole Initiative was formed to encourage the planting of peace poles around the city and across the Midlands. More than 200,000 peace poles have been planted around the world.