Batesburg-Leesville hires new head football coach

Batesburg-Leesville – The Lexington County School District Three Board of Trustees unanimously approved Gene Cathcart as the new Head Football Coach at Batesburg-Leesville High School during its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Coach Cathcart is joining the Panthers from Jefferson High School in Georgia, but he’s no stranger to the Palmetto State, having served in various football coaching roles at numerous high schools and colleges across South Carolina, including:

Seneca High School – Head Football Coach and Assistant Athletic Director (2014 to 2015)

Greenwood High School – Athletic Director and Head Football Coach (2009 to 2014); Assistant Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach (1997-2001) ● Presbyterian College – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach (2001 to 2003) ● Pickens High School – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback/Wide Receiver Coach (1993-1997)

Manning High School – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback/Running Back Coach (1992-1993)

Daniel High School – Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback/Wide Receiver Coach (1988-1992)

Aside from Coach Cathcart’s five years at Jefferson High School in Georgia, he also served as Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Habersham Central High School in Mt. Airy.

Cathcart has amassed ten region championships, has competed for or won several state championship titles and has been named as region, conference or area Coach of the Year eleven times in addition to being named Statewide Coach of the Year twice. He has also been named Upper State South Carolina or Northeast Georgia Coach of the Year five times. Furthermore, Coach Cathcart has been named as his conference’s Athletic Administrator of the Year three times and has been a finalist for State Athletic Director of the Year twice.

Coach Cathcart is a member of four Hall of Fames and, true to his roots as a third generation educator, has a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education with a focus on Social Studies and Advanced Placement Certification in Psychology. Over the years, he has taught psychology, Advanced Placement psychology, sociology, government, economics, United States history, military history, geography, civics, youth leadership, weight training and has served as a grade level administrator. He’s won the title of Teacher of the Year twice.

Coach Cathcart is married to Jamie Cathcart and is the proud father of Abby (a kindergarten teacher), Reames (a youth minister), and Addison (a ninth-grade student).

Coach Cathcart will officially begin his new role in Lexington School District Three on July 1st, but will have a presence in the district prior to that date.