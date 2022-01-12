Gamecocks set date for Garnet and Black Spring Game
We now know when the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game will kick off in Columbia this year.
According to a release from South Carolina Wednesday morning, the Gamecocks are scheduled to begin 2022 spring practice on Tuesday, March 15 with the spring game set for Saturday, April 16.
Carolina will also hold its Pro Timing Day on Friday, March 18.
- The Gamecocks will open the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 versus Georgia State.
- Nine “Super Seniors” used up their eligibility, including Spencer Eason-Riddle, Jabari Ellis, Jaylan Foster, Nick Muse, Carlins Platel, Zeb Noland, Damani Staley, Aaron Sterling and Parker White.
- Three players – Kingsley Enagbare, Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White – elected to forego their remaining eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft.
- The Gamecocks signed 21 high school players during the early signing period.
- Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.com ranks the Gamecocks’ 22nd in his “way-to-early” Top-25 for 2022.
- Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com ranks the Gamecocks’ 25th in his “way-to-early” Top-25 for 2022.