Gamecocks set date for Garnet and Black Spring Game

Mike Gillespie,

We now know when the annual Garnet and Black Spring Game will kick off in Columbia this year.

According to a release from South Carolina Wednesday morning, the Gamecocks are scheduled to begin 2022 spring practice on Tuesday, March 15 with the spring game set for Saturday, April 16.

Carolina will also hold its Pro Timing Day on Friday, March 18.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks

