Crews responding to plane crash in Lexington Co.

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a source close to the situation, crews are responding to a small plane crash in the Gilbert area near Woods Point Rd.

A spokesperson for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says a small plane carrying two passengers crashed into Lake Murray after having engine trouble.

Officials say the crash happened near Taylors Cove Road in Gilbert.

No injuries were reported.

ABC Columbia News has a crew headed to the scene.