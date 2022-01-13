RCSD: Shooting outside club in Columbia sends two to the hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says two people were sent to the hospital after a shooting incident outside a club in Columbia.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, deputies say they were called to the parking lot of Mynt Lounge on Decker Boulevard for a shooting. Once on the scene, deputies say they found two people who were shot in the lower body. Investigators say multiple vehicles were also hit by gunfire, which caused another person to be injured by shards of glass.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.