New reports detail the impact of rising global temperatures

CNN– While millions brace for the winter weather this weekend, last summer’s intense heat waves may seem like a distant memory. New reports from two government agencies that monitor climate detail the impact of rising global temperatures. While 2019 and 2020 were two of the top three warmest years on record, 2021 cooled off slightly, but not by much. The year of wild temperatures and storm activity capped off by the warmest December on record.

Karin Caifa breaks it all down.