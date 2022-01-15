Sumter Police investigating racial slur on SCDOT sign

(Courtesy: Sumter Police Dept.)

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter police are investigating after they say someone tampered with a SCDOT sign near the US 76/Hwy. 378 bypass changing the message to a include a racial slur.

In a statement provided to media Chief Russell Roark says “We will investigate this to the fullest,” describing the incident as extremely disturbing, “a scar on the city and its residents that is in no way indicative of the community where we work and live.”

Officers say they were made aware of the message around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.

If you have any information on who may have been responsible contact the Sumter Police Dept. (803) 436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.