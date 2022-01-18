Experts warn omicron cases have yet to peak

CNN– Health experts say we need to be prepared for national COVID-19 cases to continue to climb. Right now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new cases a day, despite issues with testing access.

The White House is pushing to increase access. Starting Wednesday, you’ll be able to request free rapid antigen tests at covidtests.gov. You can request up to four for each household.

In the meantime, hospitals are struggling under the weight of it all, with more cases and fewer staff. Some are getting COVID-19, others are getting burnt out and leaving. This comes as cases have plateaued or even declined in some parts of the northeast, but that’s not the case everywhere.

Experts say its time to double down on what we know works to prevent severe illness and save lives; vaccinations and boosters.