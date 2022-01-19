Former Gamecock traded to Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics picked up former Gamecock and Spring Valley High grad P.J. Dozier from the Denver Nuggets as part of a three-team deal with Denver and San Antonio, the team announced today.

Dozier (6-6, 205), 25, has averaged 6.4 points (40.7% FG, 31.9% 3-PT), 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 18.0 minutes in 105 NBA games over five seasons with Oklahoma City, Boston, and Denver. Dozier, who has averaged 5.4 points in 18.9 minutes this season, produced a career-high 7.7 points on 41.7% shooting in 50 games with Denver in 2020-21.

Due to an ACL tear, Dozier won’t play in a game the rest of the season.