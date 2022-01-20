Former Gamecock quarterback moves into coaching role

After six seasons and three different schools, a former Gamecock quarterback is moving into coaching.

Jake Bentley announced Thursday that he’ll be a grad assistant with Florida Atlantic following a college career at South Carolina, Utah and South Alabama. He’ll work with Owls’ head coach Willie Taggart.

Bentley was with the Gamecocks for four seasons, passing for over 75-hundred yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. He set the program record for yards in a single game back in 2018, when he threw for 510 against Clemson.

His final season at USC was cut short due to a foot injury in 2019.

Bentley then played for the Utes in 2020, when he played in five games, passing for over 800 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2021, he transferred to USA, but hurt his knee against Troy on Nov. 6. He came back against Coastal Carolina, completing 354 yards and two touchdowns.