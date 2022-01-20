SC State conducting classes virtually Friday amid expected winter weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With inclement weather expected in the Midlands, South Carolina State University says all classes will be conducted virtually Friday, January 21. The university says students and faculty should log into Blackboard during their normal class time.

Officials say the university’s cafeteria will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, but the Pitt dining area will be closed.

Besides residence halls and the cafeteria, the university says the campus will be closed Friday, with only essential employees reporting to the campus. Other employees will work from home.

