Gray Collegiate Academy breaks ground on new athletic/academic facilities

WEST COLUMBIA, SC – Gray Collegiate Academy hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new additions to their West Columbia campus on Friday, January 21.

The additions will include a new 30,000 square foot gym, an athletic complex including a football/soccer stadium, softball/baseball fields, a cafeteria, and a 9,000 square foot academic wing featuring six new classrooms. Three of those classrooms will be college-standard science labs.

The classrooms and cafeteria are scheduled to be completed by August 1, 2022, while the athletic facilities are scheduled to be completed later during the fall of 2022.

“Our students have been waiting for this for so long,” said Dr. Brian Newsome, school leader at Gray Collegiate Academy. “Giving them these facilities shows them that we’re committed financially to providing these facilities to them so they can be successful academically and athletically.”

The ceremony was attended by members of the Gray Collegiate Academy Board and planning committee, as well as by Glen Conwell, Lexington County council member. Members of the Charter Institute at Erskine team also attended, including Superintendent Cameron Runyan and Director Vamshi Rudrapati.

“It seems like every time that we’re here, there’s something that we’re celebrating,” said Superintendent Cameron Runyan. “We’re thankful for what the people at Gray are doing to impact the next generation of South Carolinians.”

The ceremony also included remarks from Casey Hallman (Assistant Principal), Teresa Brazell (Board Chair), and Adam Holmes (Athletic Director). Student athletes Savion Smith, JT Sowell, and Karlee Phelps also spoke about their excitement for the new facilities.

Gray Collegiate Academy, a public charter school authorized by the Charter Institute at Erskine, is nationally renowned for its outstanding academic and athletic programs. Gray Collegiate Academy was recently named a Charter Institute at Erskine Gold School of Excellence, and their football team is the 2021 South Carolina State 2A Champion. Gray’s boys’ basketball team also won the 2A State Championship for three years in a row in 2020, 2019, and 2018, making history in South Carolina athletics.