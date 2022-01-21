RCSD asking for help identifying two men wanted for attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of attempted murder.

On January 2 around 1:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to reports of a man who was shot multiple times. Once on the scene, deputies say they rendered aid until EMS arrived and took the victim to the hospital.

According to investigators, the victim was shot in the 1400 block of Shop Road and drove to South Beltline Boulevard.

Deputies provided video of the suspects below.

If you know who either of these individuals are, submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.