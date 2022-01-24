Gamecocks land transfer Lovasea Carroll from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The latest #WelcomeHome tweet from Shane Beamer carries an extra meaning for the newest Gamecock to commit to South Carolina.

Georgia freshman defensive back Lovasea Carroll announced on social media today that he will come play for Beamer and the Gamecocks in 2022.

Carroll had initially committed to play for South Carolina as the No. 8 running back in the nation coming out of high school, but flipped his commitment to Georgia where he was used as a cornerback. He is expected to switch back to running back for the Gamecocks.

247 Sports ranked him as the No. 6 running back in the 2021 class, and Rivals had him rated as the No. 5 running back in the nation.

He only saw action in four games last season for the Bulldogs, totaling three tackles in a game against Charleston Southern.

The Gamecocks have a definite need at running back after losing top rushers Kevin Harris (680 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Zaquandre White (766 all-purpose yards, five total TDs) to the NFL Draft.