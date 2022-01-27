OCSO: High speed chase leads to charges for 19-year-old and four minors accused of shooting at a house

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a high speed chase lead to a 19-year-old and four minors being charged with firing shots at a home Wednesday.

“These individuals shot at a house in Cope multiple times without a single hit,” Sheriff Ravenell said. “They then led us on a vehicle pursuit that topped 100 m.p.h.”

According to investigators, a DNR officer began pursuing a vehicle around 9 a.m. Wednesday, after noticing it traveling at a high speed with several people wearing ski masks inside. Deputies say they joined the chase which ended when the vehicle drove onto a Cannon Bridge Road property, and the occupants bailed out.

Sheriff Ravenell says 19-year-old Frankey Tyler Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling. The sheriff says two 13-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old also face the same charge.