SLED: SCDMV accused of accepting bribes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A South Carolina DMV employee is behind bars for accepting bribes. Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced the arrest this week of Othinell Jenkins III.

The arrest warrant shows Jenkins accepted $100 in exchange of giving the customer their beginners permit, without completing or even taking the test, and had accepted concert tickets in return of giving a customer their drivers license, among other bribes.

SLED says Jenkins is charged with three counts of receiving anything of value to influence action of public employee. He was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.