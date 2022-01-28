Gamecocks get commitment from Ivy League running back star

Shane Beamer keeps bringing them in.

On Friday afternoon, Columbia running back transfer Dante Miller announced he’ll play his final season of eligibility for the Gamecocks.

Nicknamed “Lil Turbo”, he’s — you guessed it — fast. The 5-foot-9 tailback was a named to the Ivy League’s first team and timed a 4.3 40-yard-dash.

He plans to join the program in May as a preferred walk-on.

Miller saw action in 10 games in 2021. With four starts, he rushed for 814 yards and four touchdowns. His career with Columbia spanned three seasons, 1,281 yards and six touchdowns.

This is a solid pickup for USC, who has to replace Za Quandre White and Kevin Harris, who both entered their named into this year’s NFL Draft.

Photo courtesy: Columbia Athletics