Two former Gamecocks find new homes in the NFL

As the 2021 NFL season comes to an end, two former South Carolina standouts have found new homes in the league.

Former Gamecock tight end Kyle Markway has re-signed with the Los Angeles Rams to the practice squad, and punter Joseph Charlton has signed a futures/reserve contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The Los Angeles Rams just re-signed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) back to their practice squad. He's been with them most of this month as well as in the preseason. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) February 1, 2022

Charlton, an A.C. Flora grad, was signed by the Panthers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. Over the last two seasons he’s seen action in 21 games, averaging 44 yards per punt in his career. He was released by the Panthers midway through the 2021 season, and spent a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars later in the year.

Markway is joining the Rams roster just in time to help the team prepare for the Super Bowl in less than two weeks. He’s been added and dropped from LA’s practice squad four times in the last month.