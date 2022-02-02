New poll finds less Americans describing themselves as happy

CNN– Are you happy? A new Gallup poll says most Americans aren’t.

Only 38% said they’re satisfied. That number was 48% in 2020 before the pandemic began. 41% of recipients said they were satisfied on aspects of life like overall quality, how the government works and the influence of organized religion. For issues like the economy, education, crime and abortion, only 35% reported satisfaction.

The number of people who indicated they were “not too happy” hit a new record low at 24%. People who said they were very happy reached a record low at just 19%.