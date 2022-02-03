City of Columbia invites you to ‘go red’ in support of women battling heart disease

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The American Heart Association says heart disease is the number one killer of women. To raise awareness, the City of Columbia is ‘going red’ with the American Heart Association in the fight against heart disease. The city will host its annual ‘Go Red Columbia Day’ event Friday.

You can take part by sharing photos of you wearing red and posting on social media platforms using the hashtags #GoRedColumbia and #WearRedDayColumbia. The city reminds you to take your Instagram posts with @wearecolumbia, @CityofColumbia on Facebook and @cityofcolumbia on Twitter.

#GoRedColumbia will be held at Drew Wellness Center from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on #NationalWearRedDay, February 4th! Register online for FREE for your blood sugar & blood pressure checks from @coop_health https://t.co/ZKQ1rmyfcX #WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/GsD8MUbIhu — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) February 3, 2022

The American Heart Association says a woman dies from heart disease or stroke every 80 seconds, but many of these deaths are preventable.

If you choose to wear red tomorrow, you are honoring wives, mothers, daughters and friends battling heart disease.