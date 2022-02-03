Erik Kimrey officially takes high school job in Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. – The University of South Carolina’s tight ends coach Erik Kimrey has been tapped to head the football program at Baylor School, a day and boarding college preparatory school located in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kimrey has been with the Gamecocks coaching staff since 2020, and prior to that he spent 17 seasons as the head coach at Hammond School in Columbia, S.C. working closely with Hammond’s former Head of School Chris Angel. Angel started his tenure as president and head of school at Baylor in 2021.

“Baylor School is the place between two dreams, and we are incredibly excited to now be a part of Baylor and to live in Chattanooga,” said Kimrey.

“I am ecstatic to welcome Erik and his family to both Baylor and Chattanooga,” said Angel. “Our students and their families will quickly see that Erik has a gift that includes developing young men of character as well as winning both on and off the field. His personal philosophy of developing the whole child aligns perfectly with Baylor’s – academically, athletically, and spiritually, and I look forward to the culture he will help establish as we move forward.”

At Hammond, Kimrey led the SkyHawks to 12 SCISA state titles, more than any coach in South Carolina history, while compiling an overall record of 194-20, and became the youngest and fastest coach to reach 100 victories in South Carolina history and the only coach to have won six consecutive state championships.

“Erik is bringing a wealth of successful experience and knowledge as a head coach to Baylor. Not only has he won multiple championships, but he has gained notoriety as a highly effective leader of young men,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price. “His most recent experience coaching in the SEC coupled with his tenure at an institution like Hammond, that aligns philosophically with Baylor, makes him a pragmatic choice to lead our program.”

Baylor School was established in 1893 and has 1,058 students enrolled in grades 6-12, including 194 boarding students from 21 states and 20 countries.

“Baylor School is an institution that encourages young people to embody the values that promote success in life through athletics and academics,” said Kimrey. “Our entire family is incredibly excited to join that rich tradition.” Kimrey is married to Erica Russell, and they have three children: Kaitlyn Dean, Karis, and Ty.