CDC predicting 65,000 deaths from COVID-19 over the next month

CNN– New COVID-19 cases are down 37% around the country, but case count isn’t the only thing health experts are looking at when it comes to returning to a normal. Thousands of people are still dying every day from this virus. Deaths are up 6% from a week ago, and the latest CDC forecast predicts more than 65,000 additional deaths from COVID-19 over the next month.

Many hospitals are still inundated. The U.S. Army just announced more than 200 military medical personnel will deploy to six states to help out.

Health experts believe we’re at least headed in the right direction to start updating guidance on certain safety restrictions soon.