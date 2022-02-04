DHEC: Rabid skunk found in Saluda County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control say a skunk found in Saluda County tested positive for rabies. Authorities say the skunk was found near Barr Woods Road and Highway 378. Officials say the skunk was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing Wednesday and the results came back positive Thursday.

DHEC says one dog was exposed to the skunk and is being quarantined per the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader.“If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or wildlife rehabilitator.”

If you believe your pet has been exposed to a rabid animal, DHEC urges you to contact DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Columbia office at 803-896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure after these hours, call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.

For more information about rabies from DHEC, visit scdhec.gov/health/diseases-conditions/insect-or-animal-borne-disease/rabies/.