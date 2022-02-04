RCSD: Recently retired deputy dies from complications of COVID-19

1/2 Dale Salmond Corporal Dale Salmond Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 Salmond Father And Son Dale Salmond and Braylyn Salmond Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a recently retired deputy has passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Sheriff Leon Lott says Corporal Dale Salmond passed away at a hospital Thursday. He was 53-years-old.

“Dale was one of those special individuals that always brightened your day,” Sheriff Lott said. He was always smiling and loved being a Sheriff’s Deputy. Dale was a good cop but a great person. We will never forget him.”

Officials say Salmond, who was a cancer survivor, worked with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department from 1999 until his retirement in October 2021.

His son, Braylyn Salmond, serves with the Columbia Police Department.

RCSD asks you to keep the sheriff’s department and Salmond’s family in your thoughts and prayers.