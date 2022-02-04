Richland Two announces Black History Month honorees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District Two is proud to announce its Fifth Annual Black History Month honorees. Established in 2018 as a part of their Black History Month celebrations, the recognitions identify and highlight those who are connected to the school district and who have shown significant contributions to Black history and culture.

“We purposefully made it a requirement for honorees to be connected to the district so that students could have the opportunity to learn about someone from their school district, someone who works or volunteers in their school or someone who is doing good work in their community. It’s good to have global and national heroes, but it’s also good for students to know that the people they see in the grocery store, at the barber shop, or in their schools are heroes too,” said Dr. Helen Grant, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for the district.

Honorees are selected from the categories of art and music, education, public service and health, as well as science, technology, math and engineering.

Art and Music Ms. Kristin Claiborne – Choral Director, Blythewood High School Mr. Andre DeLaine – Songwriter and Recording Artist Mr. Antonio Kenion – Media Productions Coordinator, Richland School District Two

Education Dr. Walter B. Curry, Jr. – Founder, Renaissance Publications, LLC Joseph Bias, Esq. – General Counsel and Special Advisor to the President of Midlands Technical College Dr. Derrick Wise – South Carolina State University State Program Leader for Education Innovation and Support Dr. Joseph Watson – Retired Richland School District Two Administrator

Public Service Dr. George Ashford, Jr. – Lead Pastor of Journey Church Tameika Isaac Devine, Esq. – Attorney and Former Columbia, SC City Council Member Mr. Michael Toliver – Owner of Toliver’s Barbershop

Health, Science, Technology, Math and Engineering Ms. Ashleigh Edwards – Co-founder of Iconic Sport Performance Dr. Kimberly Mulligan – Assistant Dean for Inclusion, Equity and Diversity at Auburn University College of Sciences and Mathematics Dr. Henry Marion – Retired Physician, Lexington Medical Family Practice Northeast Dr. Jason Williams – Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at Ohio State University and Pediatric Cardiologist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital



School district officials say the honorees will be celebrated at a Black History Month Recognition Program on February 28 at 6 p.m. The event is at the Conference Center at Richland Two Institute of Innovation at 763 Fashion Drive in Columbia.