World Food Championships coming to UofSC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The final round of the World Food Championships is coming to the University of South Carolina. The World Food Champion will be crowned when the 10 contestants compete at the McCutchen Dining House on the university’s historic Horseshoe.

The contest will last from April 30-May 1, featuring three rounds of challenges inspired by local cuisine artists. Similar to previous ‘Final Table’ events, the 2021 finalists will participate in an elimination process that narrows down the 10 competitors to five, then three, until only one is crowned.

The president of the competition tells us the university is a perfect place to hold the championships.

The public is also invited to the Boyd Plaza in downtown Columbia on Saturday, April 30 for a free expo with live entertainment, a meet-and-greet with the competitors themselves and, of course, some good food!