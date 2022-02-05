FAA investigating plane crash in Lexington Co.

Gilbert, S.C. (WOLO)– The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash Saturday in Gilbert in Lexington Co.

A spokesperson for the agency says, “The pilot of a single-engine de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beaver crashed while attempting to depart from a field near Gilbert, S.C. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. local time. Two people were on board. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. ”

No word yet on the condition of those aboard the plane.

ABC Columbia News will provide updates as soon as they become available.