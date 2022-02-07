CDC reports 64% of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CNN– 212 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That amounts to 64% of Americans, as of Sunday.

More than 89 million Americans have been boosted, which amounts to 27% of the total U.S. population. Only one state has less than half of their residents vaccinated now, Alabama.

About one in five eligible Americans above the age of five have not received any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DHEC says, in South Carolina, 53% of eligible people are fully vaccinated.