Gamecocks set to hire new tight ends coach

Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are set to hire a new tight ends coach this week.

According to multiple reports Monday, USC will bring on Jody Wright to replace Erik Kimrey, who left last week to become a high school football coach at a private school in Tennessee.

Beamer and Wright go a long way back, both serving as assistants on Sylvester Croom’s staff at Mississippi State from 2005-06. Wright was a graduate assistant that year for the Bulldogs.

He later became an analyst for Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide, a position he held for three seasons before moving into a new role at UAB, where he served as the director of player personnel, then offensive line coach and run game coordinator in 2018.

Wright spent the last three years in the NFL with both the Cleveland Brownes and New York Giants. He was both a defensive and offensive assistant at those stops.

The University of South Carolina’s Board of Trustees is set to make the contract official during a meeting on Tuesday.