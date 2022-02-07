SCHP: One dead after colliding head-on with tow truck on Winnsboro Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died after a head-on collision with a tow truck on Winnsboro Road near Wilson Circle. Troopers say the collision occurred just before noon Monday.

Authorities say the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Winnsboro Road when they drove left of center and struck a tow truck head-on, which was traveling in the southbound lane. Officials say the tow truck driver was not injured, but the driver of the SUV was taken to Prisma Health Richland where they succumbed to their injuries.